Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 79,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE PG traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,337,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,497. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.12 and its 200-day moving average is $160.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $394.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $169.41.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
