Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 248,660 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 552.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,660 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $17,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18,094.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,620,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,147,000 after buying an additional 4,594,722 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,091 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $143,042,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,978,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,908,000 after purchasing an additional 659,657 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.51. 844,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,912. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

