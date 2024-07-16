Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,529 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,949 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.84.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,121,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,912. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The stock has a market cap of $203.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

