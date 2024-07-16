Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,212 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,523,000 after buying an additional 670,164 shares during the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,843,000 after buying an additional 1,082,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,581,000 after buying an additional 165,474 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,620,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,758,000 after buying an additional 354,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,213,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,877,000 after buying an additional 212,614 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.25. 853,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $117.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day moving average of $108.62.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

