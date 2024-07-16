Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $151,263,000. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 107.1% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,417 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after acquiring an additional 965,173 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,352,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,568,000 after acquiring an additional 741,363 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.34. 2,036,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,638. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.