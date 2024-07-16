Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,417,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,154,434. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $102.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2911 per share. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

