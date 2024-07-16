Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 46,149 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,149 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 156,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.88. 274,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,252. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

