Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 66,708 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 289,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,708 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $15,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

EFV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,403 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

