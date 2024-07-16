Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 96,577 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,161 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 96,577 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,528,939,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,954 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $955,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,727,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,165 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,029,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,556,863. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

