Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Avidbank Trading Up 0.5 %
AVBH stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. Avidbank has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $153.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.69.
About Avidbank
