Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Avidbank Trading Up 0.5 %

AVBH stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. Avidbank has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $153.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Avidbank alerts:

About Avidbank

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.