Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $147.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,040,000 after acquiring an additional 263,604 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 492,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 162,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $57,105,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,911,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

