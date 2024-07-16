Axie Infinity (AXS) One Day Volume Reaches $40.71 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $903.35 million and $40.71 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $6.11 or 0.00009306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,936,022 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,911,130.64326316 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.99072292 USD and is up 3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $36,975,910.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

