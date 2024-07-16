Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $335.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $308.64 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $329.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.33.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXON. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 2,079.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 135,246 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 265,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,746 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,430,000 after buying an additional 22,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,229,000 after buying an additional 62,324 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

