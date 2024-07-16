AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

AZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial raised AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AZZ in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AZZ opened at $83.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. AZZ has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $86.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,726,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,750,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 106,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $9,715,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

