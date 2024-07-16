Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.13.

Get Baidu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIDU

Baidu Trading Up 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.73. 4,252,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,324. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.77. Baidu has a twelve month low of $85.08 and a twelve month high of $156.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

About Baidu

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.