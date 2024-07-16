Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share by the bank on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

NYSE BSBR traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $5.27. 355,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,972. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander (Brasil) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

