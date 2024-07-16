Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Bought by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,857 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSAC. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.48.

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BSAC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. 136,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,313. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $524.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

