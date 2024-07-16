Bank of America Cuts XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $11.70

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $12.70 to $11.70 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $8.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

Shares of XPEV stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,417,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,661,592. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.76.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $906.90 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. As a group, analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 197,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

