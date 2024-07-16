Barclays Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $220.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,203,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,316,367. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.71 and its 200-day moving average is $176.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,340,738. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

