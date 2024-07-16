Barclays Raises Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $45.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.33.

Mplx Stock Performance

Mplx stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. Mplx has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

