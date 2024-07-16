Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 313,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBSI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.25 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sidoti cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

In related news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 2,400 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $79,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.35. 42,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 26.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

