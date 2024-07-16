Barrick Gold Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 98,030 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 61% compared to the typical daily volume of 60,997 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 36,420,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,861,971. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.51. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 8.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,024,944 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,455,000 after purchasing an additional 166,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,567,785 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $910,361,000 after purchasing an additional 956,452 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 249,017 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 167,145 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

