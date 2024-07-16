Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 531,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 968.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 172,898 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of BBWI traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,452,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,706. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.77.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.