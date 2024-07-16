Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Down 6.8% in June

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

BMWYY traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $32.65. 239,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,377. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.75 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.5397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

