Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Short Interest Down 15.8% in June

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the June 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $269,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $29,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BECN stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.10. 305,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.92 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $103.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

