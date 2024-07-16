BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Short Interest Update

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $67,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $67,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 1,064 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $170,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,683 shares of company stock worth $1,056,089 in the last three months. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGNE. TD Cowen raised their price target on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BeiGene

BeiGene Stock Performance

NASDAQ BGNE traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,393. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.24. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $126.97 and a twelve month high of $225.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.59.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.