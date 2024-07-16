Beldex (BDX) Trading Up 7.8% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $319.89 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.80 or 0.05309111 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00043359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009574 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,947,846 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,247,846 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.