Beldex (BDX) Trading Up 7.8% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $319.89 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.80 or 0.05309111 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000675 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00043359 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009574 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012579 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00014751 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010224 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002179 BTC.
Beldex Coin Profile
Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,947,846 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,247,846 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Beldex Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
