Benchmark Increases Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $85.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $53.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.76.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average is $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $85.52.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 228,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.