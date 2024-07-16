BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $34.23 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $887.85 million and approximately $34.23 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000715 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001562 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000092 USD and is up 8.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $30,698,240.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.