BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $930.00 Price Target at Citigroup

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $920.00 to $930.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.29.

BLK traded up $11.32 on Tuesday, hitting $834.28. 338,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,006. The business’s fifty day moving average is $788.29 and its 200 day moving average is $792.92. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 41.21 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

