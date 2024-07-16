BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $920.00 at Evercore ISI

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $910.00 to $920.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLK. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.23.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK traded up $9.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $832.46. The company had a trading volume of 138,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $788.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $792.92.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 41.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,990,052,000 after acquiring an additional 292,017 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,354,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,630,127,000 after purchasing an additional 435,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,471,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,006,490,000 after buying an additional 58,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,812,920,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

