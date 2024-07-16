Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 4.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 30,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 3.5 %

BX stock traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,331,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.14. The company has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.59 and a 52 week high of $137.36.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

