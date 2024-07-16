BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39.40 Million

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a total market cap of $313.19 million and approximately $39.40 million worth of BlazeStake Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlazeStake Staked SOL token can now be bought for about $183.52 or 0.00279382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlazeStake Staked SOL has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BlazeStake Staked SOL Token Profile

BlazeStake Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,706,582 tokens. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @solblaze_org. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official website is stake.solblaze.org.

Buying and Selling BlazeStake Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,739,384.94744331. The last known price of BlazeStake Staked SOL is 180.8053779 USD and is up 4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $13,639,339.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stake.solblaze.org/.”

