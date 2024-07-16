Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.33.

Get Block alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SQ

Block Stock Up 4.8 %

Block stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.72.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Block will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,673 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,222 over the last three months. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Block in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.