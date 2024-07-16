Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Shares of BLMN stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 769,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,695. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

