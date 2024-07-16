BMO Capital Markets Raises Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target to C$22.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.17.

PSI stock traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$17.75. The company had a trading volume of 33,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,952. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$11.95 and a 12-month high of C$18.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.58. The company had revenue of C$104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.00 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 30.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 1.2097147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$201,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.90, for a total transaction of C$357,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,850 shares of company stock worth $1,877,989. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

