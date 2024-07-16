Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Sells $3,050,737.50 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Booking Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Booking stock traded up $31.09 on Tuesday, reaching $4,119.09. 144,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,926. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,144.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,859.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,661.46.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.60 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Booking

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price objective (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,700.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,980.15.

View Our Latest Report on BKNG

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.