Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Up 18.6% in June

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the June 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ BLIN traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,605. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

