Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BR. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

View Our Latest Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $209.74. The company had a trading volume of 507,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,049. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.99 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.