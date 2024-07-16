Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Sets New 52-Week High at $210.61

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $210.61 and last traded at $210.61, with a volume of 11357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.21.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

