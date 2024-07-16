Brokerages Set Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target at $7.50

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMPS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley raised Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 34,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $136,214.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at $48,057,965.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 82,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $322,046.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,977,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,710,998.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 34,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,057,965.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 805.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $711.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.58 and a beta of 1.00. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

