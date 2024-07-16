Brokerages Set Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Target Price at C$84.92

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$84.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEI.UN. TD Securities reduced their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$80.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

BEI.UN opened at C$74.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$71.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$72.45. The stock has a market cap of C$3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$63.00 and a twelve month high of C$80.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

