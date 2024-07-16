Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Short Interest Down 11.9% in June

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKHW remained flat at $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. 19,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,346. Burtech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.