Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.50

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 56966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $437.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,177,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,258,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after acquiring an additional 331,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,172,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 69,805 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.