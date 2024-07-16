Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Short Interest Update

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,800 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 397,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Calbee Price Performance
CBCFF remained flat at $22.81 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81. Calbee has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.81.
Calbee Company Profile
