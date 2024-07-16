Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Short Interest Update

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,800 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 397,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CBCFF remained flat at $22.81 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81. Calbee has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.81.

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

