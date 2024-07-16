Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CXB. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.71.

TSE CXB opened at C$2.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.74. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$2.34.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$177.80 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.47%.

In other news, Director Darren John Hall purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Also, Director Darren John Hall purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $51,620. Corporate insiders own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

