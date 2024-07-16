Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CXB. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.71.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calibre Mining
Calibre Mining Stock Performance
Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$177.80 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.47%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Darren John Hall purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Also, Director Darren John Hall purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $51,620. Corporate insiders own 16.14% of the company’s stock.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calibre Mining
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.