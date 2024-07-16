Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$46.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ATZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.25.

Aritzia stock opened at C$46.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$48.23.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$681.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. In related news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 185,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,057 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

