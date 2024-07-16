Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $95.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $96.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.90.

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.75. The stock had a trading volume of 762,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.41. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,271 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,910 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,850,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,581,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,367,000 after buying an additional 2,018,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

