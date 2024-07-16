Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.90.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

CTLP stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $514.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.57 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 949.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

