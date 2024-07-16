Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $350.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NXPI. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.04.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.83. 442,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $287.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.76 and its 200-day moving average is $246.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

